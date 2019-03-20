A top-ten machine, get to know American Tony Finau with these 12 facts on him.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Tony Finau

Tony Finau is one of the most consistent players on the PGA Tour regularly getting into the top-10 of the leaderboard.

Get to know the 28-year-old PGA professional with these 12 things you didn’t know about him.

1 Of Tongan and Samoan descent, Finau was born in Salt Lake City in Utah.

2 His real name is Milton Pouha ‘Tony’ Finau

3 He is a Mormon. He told Golf.com in 2016; “I’m pretty spiritual as well. I enjoy doing some church activities and doing my part in my community and my church.”

4 He is married to Alayna Galea’i-Finau and they have four children together called Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, and Sage.

5 His first and only PGA Tour win came at the Puerto Rico Open in 2016 where he beat Steve Marino in a playoff.

6 Finau’s father Kelepi worked graveyard shifts for Delta and as a result didn’t have a lot of money. So when his children showed interest in golf, he decided to buy used equipment and also built a make-shift practice centre out of the garage.