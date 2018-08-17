Get to know the Englishman better with these 9 facts you didn't know.
9 Things You Didn’t know About Tyrrell Hatton
The 26-year-old Englishman will make his Ryder Cup debut in September after a good 2017 and a rock solid 2018 season. Below take a look at these 9 facts that you didn’t know about him.
1 Hatton has won three European Tour titles. These are two Dunhill Links Championships and an Italian Open.
2 He turned pro in 2011 off of +4.
3 The young Englishman graduated from the 2013 Challenge Tour to secure his 2014 European Tour card. Another player who graduated at the same time was three-time Major winner Brooks Koepka.
4 In just his sixth start on the European Tour, he produced a tied-second place at the Johannesburg Open in South Africa.
5 Hatton’s best finish in a Major came at the 2016 Open Championship at Royal Troon.
6 He drives a purple Lamborghini Huracan. It is designed to symbolise the Joker from the Batman series with its purple exterior and green brake callipers.
7 Hatton is a Liverpool fan
8 His favourite move is American Sniper.
9 In his spare time he plays a lot of Xbox.
