At the start of 2020 we picked out Frenchman Victor Perez as a player to watch, and despite an odd season thanks to the Coronavirus, he has still managed to graft his way into the world’s top-50.

He is still rather unknown though which is why we have put together this piece.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Victor Perez

1. Perez was born on the 2nd of September back in 1992 in Tarbes, France. Tarbes is in south-western France and is located to the west of Toulouse and to the east of Pau.

2. Perez started playing golf at a young age and was connected to Mike Magher, his current coach, at Biarritz Golf Club.

3. Eventually, Perez went to the United States to play collegiate golf. He attended the University of New Mexico and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree with a focus on psychology.

4. According to PGATour.com and his official website, his residence at the moment is in Dundee, Scotland.

5. Perez turned professional in 2015 and spent the 2016 season playing on the Alps Tour. From there he gained status onto the Challenge Tour and eventually earned his European Tour card for the 2019 season.

6. Perez has said in the past that his favourite athlete is tennis legend Roger Federer. This could be because he has admitted a special interest for tennis.

7. The tall Frenchman, he is measured at six-foot-five, has had one European Tour victory which came at the 2019 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He won by one-stroke from Englishman Matthew Southgate.

8. His first appearance in a Major Championship came at the 2020 PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park. He played some excellent golf too as he eventually finished in a tie for 22nd. He had four consistent rounds of 70-69-69-68.

