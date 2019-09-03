Take a look at these 12 facts on the charismatic Australian commentator.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Wayne Riley

One of the key members of Sky Sports golf coverage, Wayne ‘Radar’ Riley provides some of the best on-course commentary around, using his playing career and his trademark humour to add to the coverage.

Here are 12 things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Riley was born in Sydney on the 17th of September 1962. Just 15 years later, he turned professional.

2. He first plied his trade on the PGA Tour of Australasia where he won four times. The biggest win came during the 1991 Australian Open.

3. In 1984 Riley progressed through the European Tour’s Q-School and then had to wait 11 years to pick up his first win which came at the 1995 Scottish Open. He managed to win by one stroke from former world number one Nick Faldo.

4. His only other win on the European Tour came at the 1996 Portuguese Open.

5. He turned professional off of plus 2.

Golf Monthly Instruction

6. Riley played in 11 Major championships (ten Opens and one US Open). His best result was a tied 33rd which came in the 1985 Open Championship hosted at Royal St George’s, which was won by Sandy Lyle. Had it not been for a third round 77, Riley could have been a lot further up the leaderboard and in with a shout on the final day.

7. He started working with Sky in 2005 after his offbeat candid style of on-course commentary gained attention in Australia and later on, Europe.