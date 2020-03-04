Take a look at these 12 facts on the 2012 US Open winner.

12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson

Webb Simpson is a player that frequently flies under the radar compared to some other big name American golfers. Regardless he is still immensely successful and very popular amongst his contemporaries.

Have a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.

1 Simpson picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2012 US Open. Posting a score of +1 he was able to secure a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson.

2 His best world ranking was number 5.

3 He has been involved in seven playoffs on the PGA Tour and has managed to secure victory in only two, the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship and 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.

4 His 2018 victory at the Players Championship was his first win on the PGA Tour for nearly five years.

5 His real name is James Frederick Webb Simpson.

6 His wife, Dowd Simpson also goes by her middle name too. Her real name is Taylor Dowd Keith.

7 Webb is the fifth of six sons from Sam Simpson.

8 He has the course record of 63 at TPC Sawgrass (along with Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, and Brooks Koepka).

9 The American went to Wake Forest College on an Arnold Palmer scholarship in 2004.