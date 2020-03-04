Take a look at these 12 facts on the 2012 US Open winner.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson
Webb Simpson is a player that frequently flies under the radar compared to some other big name American golfers. Regardless he is still immensely successful and very popular amongst his contemporaries.
Have a look at these 12 facts you didn’t know about him.
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Webb Simpson
1 Simpson picked up the biggest win of his career at the 2012 US Open. Posting a score of +1 he was able to secure a one-stroke victory over Graeme McDowell and Michael Thompson.
2 His best world ranking was number 5.
3 He has been involved in seven playoffs on the PGA Tour and has managed to secure victory in only two, the 2011 Deutsche Bank Championship and 2020 Waste Management Phoenix Open.
4 His 2018 victory at the Players Championship was his first win on the PGA Tour for nearly five years.
5 His real name is James Frederick Webb Simpson.
6 His wife, Dowd Simpson also goes by her middle name too. Her real name is Taylor Dowd Keith.
7 Webb is the fifth of six sons from Sam Simpson.
8 He has the course record of 63 at TPC Sawgrass (along with Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Roberto Castro, Martin Kaymer, Jason Day, Colt Knost, and Brooks Koepka).
9 The American went to Wake Forest College on an Arnold Palmer scholarship in 2004.
Webb Simpson What’s In The Bag?
The Titleist clubs he uses out on Tour.
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Wife?
Making his third appearance at the Ryder Cup,…
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Coach?
Who coaches the American Major winner?
Who Is Webb Simpson’s Caddie?
Paul Tesori, a good player himself, has caddied…
10 While there he was named All-American three times.
11 He has his own junior golf tournament known as the Webb Simpson Challenge which helps provide scholarships to junior golfers.
12 He has four children with his wife. They are called Mercy, James, Willow and Wyndham.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels