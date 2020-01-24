Get to know the Major-dominating brand a little better with these 10 facts...

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Wilson Golf

1) Wilson has more Major wins, i.e players using their equipment, than any other golf brand in history. That number is currently 62.

2) Gene Sarazen won seven of Wilson’s first eight Major Championships.

3) Sarazen signed with Wilson in 1922 and was on their staff for over 75 years until his death in 1999. It remains the longest-running sports contract in history.

4) Other big names to play the company’s clubs include Arnold Palmer, Sam Snead, Walter Hagen, Nick Faldo and Ben Crenshaw.

5) The brand has won a Major in every decade since the 1920s. The streak looked like ending in the 10’s but Gary Woodland, who only signed with Wilson in January 2019, won the penultimate Major of the decade at the US Open at Pebble Beach.

6) Some may confuse Wilson Golf with Wilson Staff, but Wilson Staff is actually just Wilson’s premium golf brand aimed at tour professionals and serious players. Other brands under the Wilson Golf umbrella include ProStaff and Ultra.

7) Wilson’s main sport worldwide is tennis but it also makes equipment for basketball, volleyball, American football, football, baseball, badminton, squash and padel.

8) The company’s current line-up of pro golfers includes Gary Woodland, Padraig Harrington, Paul Lawrie, Kevin Tway, Brendan Steele, Kevin Streelman, Joaquin Lagergren and Paul Waring.

9) Wilson Sporting Goods Company was founded in 1903 as Ashland Manufacturing Company and is currently headquartered in Chicago, USA.

10) Finnish company Amer Sports has owned Wilson since 1989, three years after buying a majority stake in MacGregor Golf from Jack Nicklaus.

