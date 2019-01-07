Get to know the young American a little better with these 10 facts you didn't know.

10 Things You Didn’t Know About Xander Schauffele

The 2019 Sentry Tournament of Champions winner, American Xander Schauffele has now had four PGA Tour wins in his short career. Unbelievably, he shot a final-round 62 to beat Gary Woodland by one-stroke, which has seen him jump several spots in the world rankings.

But who exactly is he? We get to know the 25-year-old with these 10 things you didn’t know.

1. His full name is Alexander Victor Schauffele.

2. He was born and raised in San Diego, California.

3. Xander boasts four legal nationalities. He has German and French from his fathers side, Taiwanese from his mothers, and American from both sides as well.

4. His father Stefan was an Olympic hopeful for Germany in the decathlon before a head-on car accident with a drunk driver ended his chances in that regard.

5. Xander originally went to Long Beach State University before transferring during his sophomore year to San Diego State University. He graduated with a degree in Social Sciences in 2015.

6. He is currently going out with University of California graduate Maya Lowe and they have been together since 2014.

7. In 2016 he played a full season on the Web.com Tour and missed out on securing his PGA Tour card by less than $1,000. He earned his full card at the Web.com Tour Finals later that year.

8. He is currently at his best world ranking thanks to his Sentry Tournament of Champions victory. He currently sits 6th in the world.