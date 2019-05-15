Get to know the 2009 PGA Champion better with these 10 things you didn't know about him.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Y.E. Yang

Y.E Yang famously won the 2009 USPGA Championship held at Hazeltine National Golf Club by battling Tiger Woods throughout the final day. He eventually emerged victorious thanks to a hybrid to six-feet on the last hole which he then holed. It was a fitting birdie that gave him a three shot victory over Woods.

Not that much is known about the Major champion though so to alter that we have taken a look at eight things you didn’t already know about him.

1. Born in South Korea, his full name is Yang Yong-eun. He is the fourth of eight children.

2. He is the only Asian-born male player to win a Major championship.

3. He is the only player to overturn a 54-hole lead held by Tiger Woods in a Major Championship. He did so at the 2009 PGA Championship.

4. His other wins on Tour include: 2006 HSBC Champions, 2009 Honda Classic and the 2010 Honda Classic. He has also had several wins on the Japan, Asian and Korean Tours.

5. He started playing golf at the age of 19 whilst picking golf balls up part-time. He turned pro in 1996 after teaching himself the game.

6. He served his mandatory South Korean military service at the age of 21, just after he tore his ACL whilst working as an excavator for a construction company.

7. He owns an indoor golf range in the Koreatown section of Dallas, where he currently resides.