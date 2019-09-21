Take a look at these 8 facts on the relatively unknown South African professional.

8 Things You Didn’t Know About Christiaan Bezuidenhout

One of the few players competing at the top of the BMW PGA Championship leaderboard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout is a relatively unknown South African professional in the golfing world. So to rectify that we have taken a look at these eight things you didn’t know about him.

1. Bezuidenhout was born in Delmas, Mpumalanga which is a small town to the east of Johannesburg. He started playing golf when he was four years old as he grew up next to Delmas Golf Course.

2. Bezuidenhout was poisoned at the age of two when he picked up a Coke can in the street and drank from it. The can actually had rat poison in it. Speaking of the incident the golfer said; “The hospital had to pump my whole stomach to get rid of all the poison, but the poison affected the whole nervous system in my body, and one of the long term effects of this led to me having a stutter. That stutter would eventually lead me to develop a severe case of anxiety.”

3. To help deal with his stutter and anxiety he took beta blockers which lead to him testing positive in a dugs test back in 2014 at the Amateur Championship. Despite admitting to the medication before the test, Bezuidenhout was banned for two years but the suspension was reduced to nine months.

4. In 2017 he placed 25th at the season-ending European Tour Q-School to earn his card for the 2018 season. He made 20 of 26 cuts in that subsequent season to guarantee his 2019 card.

5. In 2019 he had his first European Tour victory at the Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters which he won by six strokes.

6. He is signed to Callaway and plays a full bag of their clubs.