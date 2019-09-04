We take a look at these facts on former professional golfer and Sky pundit Nick Dougherty.

11 Things You Didn’t Know About Nick Dougherty

One of the best broadcasters in Sky Sports golf coverage, Nick Dougherty has led quite the career playing as a professional himself and then shifting over to a media role. Here we take a look at 11 things you didn’t already know about him.

1. His full name is Nicholas James Dougherty.

2. He was born in Bootle, Liverpool back in 1982.

3. Dougherty started accompanying his dad to the golf course at the age of four and became hooked on the game after the family moved near Shaw Hill Golf Club in Chorley.

4. He was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year for the 2002 European Tour season in which he finished 36th on the Order of Merit.

5. He was a protege of Nick Faldo, probably the greatest English golfer ever. Dougherty played in the Faldo Junior Series and won several events in it.

6. He won three times on the European Tour – in 2005 at the Caltex Masters, in 2007 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and finally in 2009 at the BMW International Open.

7. He is a member at Wentworth and currently lives in Sunningdale.