We take a look at these facts on former professional golfer and Sky pundit Nick Dougherty.
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Nick Dougherty
One of the best broadcasters in Sky Sports golf coverage, Nick Dougherty has led quite the career playing as a professional himself and then shifting over to a media role. Here we take a look at 11 things you didn’t already know about him.
11 Things You Didn’t Know About Nick Dougherty
1. His full name is Nicholas James Dougherty.
2. He was born in Bootle, Liverpool back in 1982.
3. Dougherty started accompanying his dad to the golf course at the age of four and became hooked on the game after the family moved near Shaw Hill Golf Club in Chorley.
4. He was named Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year for the 2002 European Tour season in which he finished 36th on the Order of Merit.
5. He was a protege of Nick Faldo, probably the greatest English golfer ever. Dougherty played in the Faldo Junior Series and won several events in it.
6. He won three times on the European Tour – in 2005 at the Caltex Masters, in 2007 at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, and finally in 2009 at the BMW International Open.
7. He is a member at Wentworth and currently lives in Sunningdale.
8 Things You Didn’t Know About Rich Beem
Take a look at these 8 facts on…
12 Things You Didn’t Know About Wayne Riley
Take a look at these 12 facts on…
Angel Cabrera 2007 US Open Winning Clubs – Classic WITB
We take a look inside the bag of…
8. His best finish in a Major Championship came at the 2007 US Open Championship. His first round of 68 gave him the lead but he followed that up with rounds of 77-74-71. He finished five shots back of winner Angel Cabrera.
9. In 2001 he was a member of the victorious Walker Cup team alongside Luke Donald, Richard McEvoy and Graeme McDowell.
10. He retired from playing professional golf at the 2016 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Speaking at the time on his decision, he said; “My game has not been good over the last few seasons, although I threw everything at it in trying to recapture my best form. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t getting any better. I also found it hard to commit so much, it’s difficult to retain the hunger and desire to play when you’re a bit older and have a young family.”
11. He is married to Diana Stewart, who presented Golf Night on Sky Sports. They have two children together – a boy and a girl.
Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more golf content.