The 29-year-old Dane will be making his Ryder Cup debut this year. Matt Cradock takes a look at his caddie.

Who Is Thorbjørn Olesen’s Caddie?



One of the hardest workers on Tour, Olesen has grafted his way to earning five European Tour wins.

It’s not just the hard work that has caused this great form, it is also partly down to his caddie Dominic Bott.

Dominic Bott, a Yorkshireman has had a successful career, carrying for the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and even Thomas Bjørn.

Bott has been a professional caddie for over 25 years and has seen nine wins throughout his career.

Having joined the Dane in mid 2015, Olesen has gone onto win three European Tour events as well as making his way into the world’s top 50.