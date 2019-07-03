The 29-year-old Dane will be making his Ryder Cup debut this year. Matt Cradock takes a look at his caddie.
Who Is Thorbjørn Olesen’s Caddie?
One of the hardest workers on Tour, Olesen has grafted his way to earning five European Tour wins.
It’s not just the hard work that has caused this great form, it is also partly down to his caddie Dominic Bott.
Dominic Bott, a Yorkshireman has had a successful career, carrying for the likes of Colin Montgomerie, Paul Casey, Lee Westwood and even Thomas Bjørn.
Bott has been a professional caddie for over 25 years and has seen nine wins throughout his career.
Having joined the Dane in mid 2015, Olesen has gone onto win three European Tour events as well as making his way into the world’s top 50.
Speaking about caddying, Bott said: “It is tough. People say it’s a glamorous life staying in nice hotels. But I’ve stayed in tents and in caravans.”
It’s not just the accommodation that is hard, but also the travel.
Bott’s schedule at the end of 2016 into early 2017 certainly racked up a fair few air miles.
Speaking to golfshake.com he said: “We went Turkey, South Africa, Dubai, Australia, home for five weeks at Christmas. Then the start of the year we’ve gone Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Dubai, Australia, week off, Mexico, week off, Orlando, Puerto Rico, home.”
The travel can be worth it though with Bott meeting one of his football teams heroes Eddie Gray.
Bott said afterwards: “When you’re a caddie you get to meet people who are in that hierarchy of sporting celebrities.”
The Yorkshireman has played a big part in Olesen’s career so far and both will be appearing at this years Ryder Cup for Team Europe where they hope to claim the coveted trophy.
