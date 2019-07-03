Who coaches Danish golfer Thorbjorn Olesen? We take a look in this piece.

Who Is Thorbjorn Olesen’s Coach?

Five time winner on the European Tour, Thorbjorn Olesen has become a consistent member of the world’s top-50 golfers in the world. A winner in Australia, Italy, Scotland, and Turkey, Olesen has had a fairly solid coaching situation since 2015.

Below we have taken a look at who specifically works with the 29-year-old.

Who Is Thorbjorn Olesen’s Coach?

According to his website, Olesen has two coaches in his team right now, Hugh Marr and Rob Goldup.

Swing Coach – Hugh Marr

Marr has been working with Olesen since at least the start of the 2015 season where Olesen won the 2015 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Marr, who has his own company called Hugh Marr Performance Systems, has been acknowledged as one of the best coaches in the UK and “offers serious golfers – both professionals and amateurs alike – the opportunity to improve their performance and reach their potential, benefiting from his extensive knowledge and expertise.”

Hugh has coached several players on both the pGA and European Tours including Olesen’s fellow Dane Lucas Bjerregaard, Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston Scott Jamieson amongst others.

Strength And Conditioning Coach – Rob Goldup

His trainer is Rob Goldup who has also worked with 2018 Open Champion Francesco Molinari.

Trending On Golf Monthly

A keen golfer himself, Goldup is one of a small number of level 3 Titleist Performance Institute Fitness Trainers working in England.