Tiger Woods has been dating restaurant manager Erica Herman since September 2017
Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?
Tiger Woods has been at the centre of attention again this week, but for all the right reasons – and his return to form may have been helped by new girlfriend, Erica Herman.
Herman, 33, managed her 42-year-old boyfriend’s pop-up restaurant, The Woods, and the pair have been dating since September 2017.
The pair were spotted together at the Presidents Cup last autumn, during which time Herman was wearing a “Player Spouse” badge reserved for wives and girlfriends.Soon after, they made their relationship public, and despite Woods’ busy schedule, they have been spending a great deal of time together.
Herman has supported Woods on the course and spent time with his children, and in the lead up to The Open, they cheered on Serena Williams together at Wimbledon.
She was also walking around Carnoustie follow Woods with his children.
Since divorcing Elin Nordegren in 2010, after admitting to a string of infidelities, Woods’ private life has been played out in public, which coincided with a major loss of form and numerous injuries, the seriousness of which threatened to end his career.
He dated American skier Lindsey Vonn for three years, a relationship that ended in May 2015, and has been linked with a string of of women since.
However, as he enters the twilight of the career, Woods finally appears to be happy off the course, as well as on it.Woods has won 79 times of the PGA Tour but has not won a Major for over a decade.
He almost won his 15th major at Bellerive but came up two strokes shy of Brooks Koepka.
Plenty of players talk of the need to feel at ease off the course and produce their best form when they are.
Could Erica Herman be the secret behind Woods’ return to form?