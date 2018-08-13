Tiger Woods has been dating restaurant manager Erica Herman since September 2017

Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend?

Tiger Woods has been at the centre of attention again this week, but for all the right reasons – and his return to form may have been helped by new girlfriend, Erica Herman.

WATCH: Tiger Woods’ Post USPGA Championship Interview

Herman, 33, managed her 42-year-old boyfriend’s pop-up restaurant, The Woods, and the pair have been dating since September 2017.

The pair were spotted together at the Presidents Cup last autumn, during which time Herman was wearing a “Player Spouse” badge reserved for wives and girlfriends.

Soon after, they made their relationship public, and despite Woods’ busy schedule, they have been spending a great deal of time together.

Herman has supported Woods on the course and spent time with his children, and in the lead up to The Open, they cheered on Serena Williams together at Wimbledon.

She was also walking around Carnoustie follow Woods with his children.