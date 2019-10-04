What club does Tiger call home? We take a look in this piece.

What Is Tiger Woods’ Home Club?

On what courses did Tiger Woods grow up playing and where does he currently play? We take a look below.

Tiger grew up in Orange County, California, and because his father Earl was a member of the military he could play at the Navy course near the base in Los Alamitos. At a young age he also played several municipals in the area, like El Dorado Park, and a par-3 course called Heartwell Golf Course. It measured 2,143 yards and had a par of 54. It was on the 91-yard 3rd hole that Tiger made his first ever birdie. He was four months shy of his fifth birthday.

In his early years Tiger also honed his skills at Recreation Park, Meadowlark Golf Club in Huntington and also Dad Miller Golf Course in Anaheim. On the Dad Miller website they reference how the course must have had a big influence on Tiger; “In an effort to help under-privileged children have access to some of the same opportunities that other children had, he donated $5 million dollars towards the construction of the Tiger Woods Teaching Center at Dad Miller. The center is free to youths 8-17 years old, and is open 12 hours a day. The education center specializes in math, language arts, science, tutoring and character development programs.”

Eventually Tiger attended Stanford University and therefore would likely have played the Stanford University Golf Course. It opened in 1930 and was designed by George C Thomas and Billy Bell Junior. It then got renovated in 2008 and then all the bunkers were rebuilt in 2018.

In terms of current club it is believed Tiger plays at several. We believe he sometimes goes and plays at Tustin Ranch Golf Club in California because his mother Kutilda lives pretty much next door to the course.

Tiger lives in Jupiter, Florida like many other golfers so it is not outrageous to assume that he is a member of The Bears Club or Medalist Golf Club along with several other pros. We also think he is still a member at Isleworth which was the host of Tiger’s Hero World Challenge tournament in 2014. Jordan Spieth won it by 10 strokes.

If truth be told though Tiger may not need to be a member of anywhere given the golfing setup he has at his house.

Tiger has a 3.5 acre plot of land which has four greens with different contours, turfs, grass lengths and several bunkers. On a blog post in 2011 his website he said;

“Working with my team, I designed the short-game facility and oversaw its construction. It features four greens, six bunkers with different depths and kinds of sand, a video center and a putting studio. If no wind is blowing, the longest club I can hit is a 7-iron. It’s also set up so I can hit shots out of my second-story studio.”