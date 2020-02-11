Tiger Woods returns to Riviera again this week and it's a special tournament to him for a number of reasons...

Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Debut At Riviera In 1992

Tiger Woods makes his second start of 2020 this week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The 14-time major winner last played on the PGA Tour in January at the Farmers Insurance Open and came away with a T9th finish.

He returns to Riviera this week once again and his company, TGR Live, are running the event which benefits his foundation.

However, the Genesis Open at Riviera is more than just any other tournament for Tiger.

Woods was born in Cypress, California, just south of Los Angeles, and attended the Genesis Open, or Nissan Los Angeles Open as it was known back then, as a child with his father.

He attempted to qualify for the tournament at the age of 15 and just missed out.

He shot 7-under-par to miss out by three strokes.

However, he made it the following year in 1992.

Woods made his first ever PGA Tour start there as a 16-year-old amateur, where he shot 72, 75 to miss the cut by five.

Woods said in a 2018 blog post that he was happy with his first two rounds back in 1992.

“Then I looked at the scoreboard and I’m 17 strokes behind Davis Love III,” he wrote.

“It was eye-opening knowing that I was really not that good.

“I thought I could play the game, but obviously I wasn’t worth a lick compared to these guys and had a long way to go.”

Despite Riviera being a special place for Woods, he has never won there in 11 starts as a professional.

With his record worldwide, you’d think that must slightly bug him.

“I’ve had several chances to win at Riviera, but just haven’t gotten it done. Obviously, it would mean a lot to me, even more now as tournament host,” he said.

How do you think he will get on this week?