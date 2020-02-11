Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Debut At Riviera In 1992

Elliott Heath

Tiger Woods returns to Riviera again this week and it's a special tournament to him for a number of reasons...

Tiger Woods' PGA Tour Debut At Riviera In 1992

Tiger Woods’ PGA Tour Debut At Riviera In 1992

Tiger Woods makes his second start of 2020 this week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera.

The 14-time major winner last played on the PGA Tour in January at the Farmers Insurance Open and came away with a T9th finish.

27 Feb 1992: Tiger Woods watches his shot during the 1992 Los Angeles Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, California. Mandatory Credit: Gary Newkirk /Allsport

He returns to Riviera this week once again and his company, TGR Live, are running the event which benefits his foundation.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

Feb 1992: Tiger Woods plays a bunker shot during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, the Genesis Open at Riviera is more than just any other tournament for Tiger.

Woods was born in Cypress, California, just south of Los Angeles, and attended the Genesis Open, or Nissan Los Angeles Open as it was known back then, as a child with his father.

Feb 1992: Tiger Woods plays a fairway shot during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

He attempted to qualify for the tournament at the age of 15 and just missed out.

He shot 7-under-par to miss out by three strokes.

Feb 1992: Tiger Woods tees off during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, he made it the following year in 1992.

Woods made his first ever PGA Tour start there as a 16-year-old amateur, where he shot 72, 75 to miss the cut by five.

Feb 1992: Tiger Woods celebrates a putt during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Woods said in a 2018 blog post that he was happy with his first two rounds back in 1992.

“Then I looked at the scoreboard and I’m 17 strokes behind Davis Love III,” he wrote.

Feb 1992: Tiger Woods sinks a putt during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“It was eye-opening knowing that I was really not that good.

“I thought I could play the game, but obviously I wasn’t worth a lick compared to these guys and had a long way to go.”

Despite Riviera being a special place for Woods, he has never won there in 11 starts as a professional.

Feb 1992: Earl Woods watches his son Tiger Woods during the Nissan Open at the Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA. (Photo by Robert Beck/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With his record worldwide, you’d think that must slightly bug him.

“I’ve had several chances to win at Riviera, but just haven’t gotten it done. Obviously, it would mean a lot to me, even more now as tournament host,” he said.

How do you think he will get on this week? Let us know your predictions on our social channels.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow us on social media @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram