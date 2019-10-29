We compare the careers and records of the only two men with 82 PGA Tour victories. By Lucy Bamford

Tiger Woods Vs Sam Snead: How Do They Compare?

Tiger Woods‘ victory at the inaugural Zozo Championship has secured his way into the history books, squaring his PGA Tour career to match that of golfing legend Sam Snead‘s with 82 tournament victories.

Trail-blazing Tiger has “put the number [83 wins] back in the conversation again” after his convincing win at the Zozo Championships, finishing the 18th with a birdie to be 19-under on the final day.

The 43-year-old, after overcoming four back surgeries and multiple other ailments, originally believed his successive injuries would delay his pursuit of Snead’s record, reflecting: “[the record] seemed like it was out of reach.”

Snead, whose final PGA Tour triumph came at the 1965 Greensboro Open, was once quoted:” the great champions have all come back from defeat,” setting the benchmark for Woods’ success.

But in reality, Woods has already surpassed the late, great Snead.

Three wins contested over 36 holes, and a further win over 18 holes, mean at least four of Snead’s titles would be unofficial these days due to the PGA Tour’s policy of 54 holes to make a legitimate tournament.

On four of the five occasions of winning the Palm Beach Round Robin, Snead only battled 15 opponents, and 14 in the other year.

During the 1950 Bing Crosby Pro-Am, Snead was tied with three others when play was suspended. A playoff was then dismissed and all four players were declared winners.

Tiger Woods Vs Sam Snead: How Do They Compare?

Tiger Woods

Year turned pro:

Woods: 1996

Snead: 1936

Career length:

Woods: 23 years and counting

Snead: 29 years

Best Year:

Woods: 2000 – 9 wins

Snead: 1950 – 11 wins

Most recent win:

Woods: 2019 Zozo Championship

Snead: 1965 Greater Greensboro Open

Majors won:

Woods: 15

Masters: 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019

PGA Championship: 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

The Open: 2000, 2005, 2006

U.S. Open: 2000, 2002, 2008

Golf Monthly Instruction

Snead: 7

Masters: 1949, 1952, 1954

PGA Championship: 1942, 1949, 1951

The Open: 1946

U.S. Open: Runner-up four times

PGA Tour events played:

Woods: 359

Snead: 585

Top 10 finishes:

Woods: 198

Snead: 330

Career lowest round:

Woods: 61

Snead: 60

Driving Accuracy:

Woods: 55.0%

Snead: 66.7%

Notable Awards:

Woods: Record holder for most consecutive weeks at No. 1, 281, and the total number of weeks, 683.

Nine times Vardon Trophy Award winner.

Snead: PGA Tour lifetime achievement Award (awarded in 1998, there are only 11 recipients of the award, excluding Tiger Woods). The award aims to recognise outstanding contribution, honouring individuals on the PGA Tour.

Hit the honorary tee shot from 1984-2002 at the Masters.

Overall Career wins:

Woods: 109 professional wins, 21 amateur wins (3 major amateur wins).

Trending On Golf Monthly

Snead: 141 – 82 PGA, 1 LPGA (where 15 players teed up), 58 other unprofessional competitions including 14 senior competitions.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram