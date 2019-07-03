One of the best caddie/player relationships on Tour is that of Tommy Fleetwood and his bagman but who is his caddie? Here is the full story...

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Caddie?

Without question, one of the best caddie/player relationships on Tour is that of Fleetwood and his bagman, Ian Finnis. Whilst the two might stand at opposite ends of the height spectrum they clearly click on the course. But who exactly is Finnis? We take a look below.

Ian Finnis is one of Tommy Fleetwood’s oldest and closest friends. Both excellent amateur golfers, Finnis went on to become an assistant professional at Formby Hall near Southport. At first it seemed the two were destined to take very different career paths within the game.

Things changed however in the spring of 2016. Fleetwood was in a poor run of form and was struggling with the driver yips. Missing five cuts in seven weeks, the Englishman decided to make some changes to his team.