We take a look at who coaches the English professional golfer here.

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Coach?

Tommy Fleetwood over the past couple of years has become one of the most improved players in world golf.

In 2016 he was ranked 188th in the world and was struggling for any sort of form, but only a year later he would become the European number one and win the Race to Dubai.

A major reason for this is down to his swing coaches, without them Fleetwood would not have the success he is having now. Meet them all below.

Who Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Coach?

Swing Coach – Alan Thompson

Fleetwood has been working on and off with Thompson ever since he was 13-years-old.

It was only after the 2015 Open Championship that Fleetwood would be coached full time by Thompson.

Article Continues Below