The Englishman grew up in Southport and learned to play the game at Formby Hall

What Is Tommy Fleetwood’s Home Club?

Four-time European Tour winner and 2017 Race to Dubai champion Tommy Fleetwood is one of Europe’s biggest golfing names and began playing the game at Formby Hall Golf Club between Southport and Liverpool.

Fleetwood grew up in Southport, home to 10-time Open venue Royal Birkdale Golf Club as well as 2018 British Masters venue Hillside and two-time Ryder Cup host Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club.

The area is known as ‘England’s Golf Coast’ and all three feature in Golf Monthly’s UK and Ireland Top 100 course rankings.

Nearby Formby Golf Club and West Lancashire Golf Club also feature in the ranking.

The Englishman used to sneak on Royal Birkdale as a child with his dad and hit golf shots when nobody was on the course.

“My dad walks the dog past there every day and when I was seven or eight we used to sneak on and hit a few shots when nobody was looking,” he said in the lead up to the 2017 Open Championship.

However, with all the links golf courses in the area, it was actually a parkland course which he grew up playing down the road at Formby Hall.

Formby Hall’s Championship Old Course measures over 7,000 yards off the back tees and has hosted the European Senior Tour, Challenge Tour and EuroPro Tour.

It was the venue for Fleetwood’s first ever professional victory at the 2011 Formby Classic on the EuroPro.

The club is a resort with a hotel and spa.

It also has another nine hole par-3 course.

Fleetwood opened the ‘Tommy Fleetwood Academy’ at Formby Hall to help juniors getting into the game.

It is spearheaded by Norman Marshall, who coached Fleetwood as a junior at the club.

Formby Hall is an accessible club very much open to the public with green fees ranging from £25 in the winter time to £75 in peak summer hours.

Fleetwood has also spent much of his time down the years at Heswall Golf Club on the Wirral, where he worked with coach Alan Thompson.