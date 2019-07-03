Meet Gregory Bodine in this piece.
Who Is Tony Finau’s Caddie?
29-year-old Tony Finau has had the same man on his bag for a few years now, but who is it? We get to know Gregory Bodine in this piece.
The two men had originally met on a variety of golf courses because Greg often travelled with his cousins, Andrew and Michael Putnam, who are both pro golfers.
Eventually Greg heard that Tony was looking for a caddie during his rookie year on the PGA Tour, in 2014-15, and decided to send him a Twitter message to see what could happen.
“We were similar ages and had similar interests so I just reached out,” Greg says.
Then, during a trial run in Arizona, they both realised that the partnership could work well.
“In golf the only person who can help me inside the ropes is my caddy,” Tony says. “I knew with my experience playing professional golf I wanted a caddy like Greg.”
“I’ve become a better person the more I’m around Tony,” Greg says. “The company you keep creates who you are, and if you aren’t around the best person every day for nine months of the year that wears on you.”
The pair have gone from strength to strength in the game eventually winning on the PGA Tour at the 2016 Puerto Rico Open.
Greg had been absent on the bag for a while after breaking his leg, but they quickly found their rhythm winning the tournament by beating Steve Marino in a playoff.
“We’re both Christian, so we both had faith in God that things would work out,” Tony says. “A couple weeks after he came back having not been on the bag for a couple of months, we were able to win, so that was a testament to the faith we both have.”
Their partnership has clearly worked in 2018 too after a brilliant season and has continued that good form in 2019.
