Who Is Tony Finau’s Coach?

Tony Finau has been a model of consistency the last couple of years as he has produced countless top-10 finishes, including at the Masters, US Open and Open Championship.

In this piece we take a look at who coaches the American and who has helped him become a prominent feature of the worlds top 20.

Former PGA Tour player Boyd Summerhays is the coach of Tony Finau.

Summerhays played on the PGA Tour from 2004 to 2006 and competed in 29 events. He struggled to make a lot of cuts but it seems a back injury may have afflicted him for a long time as it eventually pushed him to call his playing career to an end.

As a result, Summerhays turned his attention to coaching. The story goes that back in 2014, Finau called Summerhays asking for a lesson.