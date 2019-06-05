Meet Tony Finau's wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau in this piece.

Who Is Tony Finau’s Wife?

Tony Finau is renowned for regularly getting into the top-10 of tournaments and he is attempting to do the same at Augusta in 2019. We get to know one crucial member of his support team whilst playing on the PGA Tour, his wife Alayna Galea’i-Finau.

Tony Finau is married to Alayna Galea’i-Finau and are both members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In fact it is up to Alayna to take the family to church whilst Tony is out on the golf course on Sunday’s.

The pair have four children together called Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, and Sage and Tony has shown on more than one occasion that he is willing to post pictures of the whole family online, especially on his Instagram.

Additionally, Tony once missed a chance to play golf with Tiger Woods because Alayna was due to give birth to their fourth child.

Alayna, according to Tony, comes to half of his tournaments but most of the time has to look after the children so is unable to make all of his tournaments. The children come to approximately eight events a year too.