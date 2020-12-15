Download the JG Golf Fitness App now and get 20% off using the offer code GM20

Transform Your Golf Game With New Fitness App

With the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson showing us the gains that can be made with a bit of hard work in the gym, everyone should have that urge to improve their fitness for golf.

It’s not all about crunching weights and adding muscle, in fact there’s far more to golf fitness than bulking up and getting ripped.

Golf strength and conditioning coach, Jamie Greaves , who works with a number of amateur, professional and Tour players, is keen to help make 2021 your best ever year on the golf course.

With the JG Golf Fitness App now available to download, you have your own golf fitness instructor in the palm of your hand.

An App For All

“This is a great opportunity to improve your golf fitness,” says Greaves.

“Not only does that app contain plenty of strength and power programmes, but there are numerous mobility routines and warm ups, too.”

Greaves has spent years working with and training golfers, and the app is used by many professionals on the European, Ladies European and LPGA Tours, as well as club golfers of all ages and abilities.

The app contains hundreds of instructional videos all complete with voiceover and subtitles.

“There’s something for everyone, no matter what level you play the game at, or where you’re starting from in terms of your fitness,” adds Greaves.

“If you’re willing to put the work in, you’re going to move better, get stronger and swing faster -and that can only be a good thing for your scoring.”

