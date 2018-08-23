Here we take a look at who caddies for three-time European Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton

Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s Caddie?

Here we take a look at who caddies for three-time European Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton.

Hatton currently has Scotsman Mark Crane on his bag.

Crane has only been caddying for Hatton since this year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills back in June.

This appointment came about to due to the parting of ways between Hatton and his best friend Jonathan Bell.

Bell is a fellow golf pro and is currently plying his trade on the EuroPro Tour as well as doing some part-time gardening.

They were together for nine months as the partnership was only initially meant to be a temporary measure after Hatton had missed six out of the last seven cuts during his 2017 campaign going into the European Masters in September 2017.

It, however, initially achieved outstanding results as in the first four tournaments together Hatton won back-to-back titles at the Dunhill Links in Fife and the Italian Open in Milan.

These two wins alone to go alongside a third place finish at the European Masters earned Bell around $150,000.