Who is Tyrrell Hatton’s Caddie?
Here we take a look at who caddies for three-time European Tour winner Tyrrell Hatton.
Hatton currently has Scotsman Mark Crane on his bag.
Crane has only been caddying for Hatton since this year’s US Open at Shinnecock Hills back in June.
This appointment came about to due to the parting of ways between Hatton and his best friend Jonathan Bell.
Bell is a fellow golf pro and is currently plying his trade on the EuroPro Tour as well as doing some part-time gardening.
They were together for nine months as the partnership was only initially meant to be a temporary measure after Hatton had missed six out of the last seven cuts during his 2017 campaign going into the European Masters in September 2017.
It, however, initially achieved outstanding results as in the first four tournaments together Hatton won back-to-back titles at the Dunhill Links in Fife and the Italian Open in Milan.
These two wins alone to go alongside a third place finish at the European Masters earned Bell around $150,000.
This also temporarily lifted Hatton well inside of the world’s top 20.
Hatton explained in a recent interview that having Bell caddie for him in subsequent tournaments was putting a strain on their relationship and in order to preserve their friendship they parted ways, so that Bell could continue pursuing his pro career.
This led to Hatton appointing Chris Wood’s former caddie Mark Crane, known as ‘Punk’, and in their first tournament together Hatton finished sixth at Shinnecock Hills.
Crane began caddying with Richie Ramsey and, as well as Chris Wood whom he won the 2016 BMW PGA Championship with, he has also been on the bag of Paul Casey and David Horsey.
The points earned from Hatton’s sixth place finish at the US Open secured his place in this year’s European Ryder Cup team at Le Golf National where he’ll be making his debut.
Hatton will be looking to draw on Crane’s previous Ryder Cup experience as he caddied for Chris Wood during his Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine back in 2016.
Crane will be hoping for Hatton to create more positive Ryder Cup memories this time round.
