Who Is Tyrrell Hatton’s Coach?

The journey of the Hatton’s should best be described by Jeff himself; “I was off single figures, going to the range once a week and playing in the monthly medal – I wasn’t bad, but I started to notice I enjoyed the whole amateur coaching thing with Tyrrell more than I enjoyed playing myself.

“That’s probably because Tyrrell beat me off gross when he was six. It wasn’t even a pitch-and-putt, course either. It was a nine-holer with par-fours. He has always had a short game you could sell for millions. So he was tiny and couldn’t reach the greens, but no worries, he would just chip in. He has had a scratch short game since he was six.”

“We went to a few different coaches – the local pro, county coach,” Jeff said. “It was all good stuff but nothing I wasn’t telling him already”.

“Colin Montgomerie was his role model and his swing was very simple but beautifully effective,” Jeff said. “Tyrrell does not over-practice and, of course, neither did Monty.

“I also think Monty’s influence has a lot to do with how Tyrrell is on the course. If he hit a bad shot he would let you know it and was very intense. But off the course he was a nice friendly guy. Tyrrell is very much like that, although he wouldn’t bellow at anyone else. Just himself.”

