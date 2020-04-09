US Masters Quiz – Locked Down? Test Your Knowledge

Bored of not being able to leave the house... and no Masters! Help fill the void with our US Masters quiz

QUESTIONS THAT WERE IN THE VIDEO (ANSWERS BELOW)

Q1 Who was the first winner of the US Masters?

Q2 On what hole is the Hogan Bridge?

Q 3 What is the Crow’s Nest?

Q4 How many Amateurs have finished Runner Up At the Masters?

Q5 Only once since the 1950s has a score over par won the Masters – when was it?

Q6 Which former US President was famously a member at Augusat

Q7 Who are the only two Englishmen to have won the Masters?

Q8 What are each hole named after?

Q9 On what hole did Gene Sarazen hit the shot heard around the world?

Q10 In which consecutive years did left handers win the US Master?

Q11 In what year did Rory McIlroy have his Masters implosion?

Q12 Who is the only South American winner of the Masters?

Q13 Which three holes make up Amen Corner?

Q14 How many players have broken 70 in all four rounds?

Q15 In 2016, how many times did Ernie Els infamously putt on his way to a nine on the opening hole?

Q16 True or False – Tiger Woods has never led after the first round of the Masters?

Q17 The presentation of the Green Jacket began in 1949 – who was the first player to receive one?

Q 18 What prize do you get for recording an eagle at the Masters?

Q19 Arnold Palmer and which other player share the honour of posting the highest final-round score to win the Masters?

Q20 Who has won the Masters the most times?

(answers below)

ANSWERS

Q1 Who was the first winner of the US Masters?

Horton Smith

Horton Smith poses on the clubhouse railing during the 1960 Masters

A1 Horton Smith won the first event in 1934.

Q2 On what hole is the Hogan Bridge?

Hogan Bridge

The Hogan Bridge on the 12th hole at Augusta National (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A2 12th

Q 3 What is the Crow’s Nest?

Crow's Nest

General View Inside Of The Crows Nest Of The Clubhouse Of The Augusta National Golf Club Circa 1940 (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

A3 Where the Rookies stay at Augusta National.

Q4 How many Amateurs have finished Runner Up At the Masters?

Charles Coe

AUGUSTA, GA – April 1966: Charles Coe tees off during the 1966 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 7-11, 1966 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

A4 3 (Frank Stranahan, Ken Venturi, Charles Coe (pictured))

Q5 Only once since the 1950s has a score over par won the Masters – when was it?

Zach Johnson

Zach Johnson tees off on the 15th hole during the final round of The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, Sunday, April 8, 2007. Johnson won The Masters with a 1-over 289. (Photo by Gerry Melendez/The State/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

A5 2007 Zach Johnson

Q6 Which former US President was famously a member at Augusta?

Dwight D. Eisenhower

Neil H. McElroy (L), w President Dwight D. Eisenhower (R) during a visit. (Photo by Ed Clark/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

A6 Dwight D. Eisenhower – famously he had a tree names after him on the 17th hole – as he could never clear it with his tee shot – Read the story about the Eisenhower Tree

Q7 Who are the only two Englishmen to have won the Masters?

Danny Willett

England’s Danny Willett waves wearing the Green Jacket at the end of the 80th Masters Golf Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2016, in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo credit  NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

A7 Sir Nick Faldo (1989, 1990 and 1996)  and Danny Willett (2016)

Q8 What are each hole named after?

Augusta National

Hole 10 is surrounded by blooming azaleas during Practice Round 1 at Augusta National Golf Club on Monday, April 4, 2016. (Photo by Charles Laberge/Augusta National via Getty Images)

A8 Trees and Shrubs

Q9 On what hole did Gene Sarazen hit the shot heard around the world?

Gene Sarazen

This is the golf ball used by Gene Sarazen when he scored an albatross on the 15th hole during the 1935 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

A9 15

Q10 In which consecutive years did left handers win the US Masters?

Mike Weir Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson and Mike Weir (Photo: Getty Images)

A10 2003-2004 (Mike Weir and Phil Mickelson)

Q11 In what year did Rory McIlroy have his Masters implosion?

Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits from the bunker on the second hole during the final round of the 2011 Masters Tournament on April 10, 2011 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

A11 2011

Q12 Who is the only South American winner of the Masters?

Angel Cabrera

AUGUSTA, GA – APRIL 12: Angel Cabrera of Argentina celebrates during the green jacket presentation at the 2009 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 12, 2009 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A 12 Angel Cabrera in 2009

Q13 Which three holes make up Amen Corner?

Amen Corner

A view from the 13th hole’s fairway looking back towards the 11th green of Amen’s Corner at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A13 11,12 and 13

Q14 How many players have broken 70 in all four rounds?

Masters Scorecard

The official score card is seen during the first round of the 2018 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2018 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A14 0 – no one has broken 70 in all four rounds of a US Masters

Q15 In 2016, how many times did Ernie Els infamously putt on his way to a nine on the opening hole?

Ernie Els

Ernie Els during the first round of the 2016 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A 15 6 – he shot 80 in round one but recovered to shoot 73 in the second round.

Q16 True or False – Tiger Woods has never led after the first round of the Masters?

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods loses his driver after a poor tee shot on the 13th hole during the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A 16 True – but he has won a few times!

Q17 The presentation of the Green Jacket began in 1949 – who was the first player to receive one?

Sam Snead

Sam Snead describes the winning round at the awards ceremony during the 1949 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10th, 1949 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

A 17 Sam Snead

Q 18 What prize do you get for recording an eagle at the Masters?

Jason Day

Jason Day reacts after hitting the ball out of the bunker for an eagle on the second hole during the final round of the 2013 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

A18 A pair of crystal goblets

Q19 Arnold Palmer and which other player share the honour of posting the highest final-round score to win the Masters?

Trevor Immelman

Zach Johnson presents the green jacket to Trevor Immelman of South Africa after Immelman’s three-stroke victory at the 2008 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

A 19 Trevor Immelman shot a 75 in the final round in 2008 to match the score of Palmer in 1962

Q20 Who has won the Masters the most times?

Jack Nicklaus

Jack Nicklaus watches his putt during the 1986 Masters Tournament. (Photo by Augusta National/Getty Images)

A 20 Jack Nicklaus has won the event 6 times… Tiger Woods in one behind on 5.

We hope you enjoyed the quiz – share it with your friends and family.

