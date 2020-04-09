US Masters Quiz – Locked Down? Test Your Knowledge

Bored of not being able to leave the house... and no Masters! Help fill the void with our US Masters quiz

QUESTIONS THAT WERE IN THE VIDEO (ANSWERS BELOW)

Q1 Who was the first winner of the US Masters?

Q2 On what hole is the Hogan Bridge?

Q 3 What is the Crow’s Nest?

Q4 How many Amateurs have finished Runner Up At the Masters?

Q5 Only once since the 1950s has a score over par won the Masters – when was it?

Q6 Which former US President was famously a member at Augusat

Q7 Who are the only two Englishmen to have won the Masters?

Q8 What are each hole named after?

Q9 On what hole did Gene Sarazen hit the shot heard around the world?

Q10 In which consecutive years did left handers win the US Master?

Q11 In what year did Rory McIlroy have his Masters implosion?

Q12 Who is the only South American winner of the Masters?

Q13 Which three holes make up Amen Corner?

Q14 How many players have broken 70 in all four rounds?

Q15 In 2016, how many times did Ernie Els infamously putt on his way to a nine on the opening hole?

Q16 True or False – Tiger Woods has never led after the first round of the Masters?

Q17 The presentation of the Green Jacket began in 1949 – who was the first player to receive one?

Q 18 What prize do you get for recording an eagle at the Masters?

Q19 Arnold Palmer and which other player share the honour of posting the highest final-round score to win the Masters?

Q20 Who has won the Masters the most times?

(answers below)

ANSWERS

Q1 Who was the first winner of the US Masters?

A1 Horton Smith won the first event in 1934.

Q2 On what hole is the Hogan Bridge?

A2 12th

Q 3 What is the Crow’s Nest?

A3 Where the Rookies stay at Augusta National.

Q4 How many Amateurs have finished Runner Up At the Masters?

A4 3 (Frank Stranahan, Ken Venturi, Charles Coe (pictured))

Q5 Only once since the 1950s has a score over par won the Masters – when was it?

A5 2007 Zach Johnson

Q6 Which former US President was famously a member at Augusta?

A6 Dwight D. Eisenhower – famously he had a tree names after him on the 17th hole – as he could never clear it with his tee shot – Read the story about the Eisenhower Tree

Q7 Who are the only two Englishmen to have won the Masters?

A7 Sir Nick Faldo (1989, 1990 and 1996) and Danny Willett (2016)

Q8 What are each hole named after?

A8 Trees and Shrubs

Q9 On what hole did Gene Sarazen hit the shot heard around the world?

A9 15

Q10 In which consecutive years did left handers win the US Masters?

A10 2003-2004 (Mike Weir and Phil Mickelson)

Q11 In what year did Rory McIlroy have his Masters implosion?

A11 2011

Q12 Who is the only South American winner of the Masters?

A 12 Angel Cabrera in 2009

Q13 Which three holes make up Amen Corner?

A13 11,12 and 13

Q14 How many players have broken 70 in all four rounds?

A14 0 – no one has broken 70 in all four rounds of a US Masters

Q15 In 2016, how many times did Ernie Els infamously putt on his way to a nine on the opening hole?

A 15 6 – he shot 80 in round one but recovered to shoot 73 in the second round.

Q16 True or False – Tiger Woods has never led after the first round of the Masters?

A 16 True – but he has won a few times!

Q17 The presentation of the Green Jacket began in 1949 – who was the first player to receive one?

A 17 Sam Snead

Q 18 What prize do you get for recording an eagle at the Masters?

A18 A pair of crystal goblets

Q19 Arnold Palmer and which other player share the honour of posting the highest final-round score to win the Masters?

A 19 Trevor Immelman shot a 75 in the final round in 2008 to match the score of Palmer in 1962

Q20 Who has won the Masters the most times?

A 20 Jack Nicklaus has won the event 6 times… Tiger Woods in one behind on 5.

