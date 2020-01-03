Struggle with a slice? Well we take a look at whether you should use a draw-bias driver to rectify that shot-shape.

Should You Use A Draw-Bias Driver?

It is widely thought that most amateur golfers tend to slice the ball which is mostly caused by an out-to-in swing path and an open face to that path at impact. Therefore sidespin is created which carries the ball in that left to right ball-flight. (Obviously it is the other way around for left-handed golfers).

So what can be done about this? Well the best way to solve the out-to-in path would be to have lessons with coaches and instructors. However there is also a gear-related way you can try and alter this – try a draw-bias driver.

This will help you impart less side-spin onto the ball at impact which will mean that the ball is more capable of going left and staying there rather than trailing off to the right. How do we know this could work?

Well countless tests have been done that have indicated that draw-bias drivers help battle a slice by shifting the Centre of Gravity (CG) of the club towards the heel. This is done by internal weighting being moved around within the head or in terms of adjustable weight on the club-head. The clear benefit here is that the movement of the CG and the weight creates a larger area of the face that launches shots with draw spin.

Additionally, there is also evidence to suggest that draw-bias drivers help average golfers get the club square at impact because the CG is closer to the shaft.

So should you use a draw-bias driver? Well if you struggle with a slice, it is definitely worth testing a driver which will help impart less sidespin on the ball. If you want to spend a lot longer trying to get rid of the slice, then fundamentally changing your swing with a golf coach is the way to go but a draw-bias driver can often be a quick fix to a problem which could create better scores and a more aesthetically pleasing golf game.

Of course if you are seeking to buy a new driver then we recommend getting a custom-fitting.

