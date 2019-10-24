Is there an advantage to using a larger golf ball? Should you be using one? We answer both here.

Should You Use A Larger Golf Ball?

It seems over the years that club-heads have grown bigger and bigger as players search for forgiveness and a larger sweet spot, but balls seem to have remained the same size.

Of course the main reason for that are the Rules of Golf which limit how big they can be, but with Callaway launching its 3% larger Supersoft Magna ball, we wanted to take a look at whether you should be thinking about using a larger ball. Are there advantages to it? What disadvantages come about form gaming a larger ball?

In terms of distance on shots with the driver, we found there was a considerable drop-off when compared with a regular sized ball. This is as expected because there is more air-resistance. However, with the irons the larger ball went further because there was considerably less spin created.

Additionally, the larger ball strayed off-line less and it was a lot harder to shape the ball too.

If you are a player searching for as much distance as possible off the tee, then look elsewhere. However if you are a player that is struggling to hit fairways and struggle to keep the ball in play, then a larger ball could be for you. Higher handicappers in particular may find this very useful in their games.

Alternatively if you like to shape the ball, we recommend using another ball because a larger ball will significantly hinder your ability to move it left and right.

Finally, we have all hard those days when we look down on the ball and it looks absolutely tiny and we question how on earth am I going to make good contact with the club. Well, a bigger ball can help inspire confidence here because there is simply more ball down there to hit. It is a simplistic point, but it is true.

