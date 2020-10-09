If you want to write for Golf Monthly magazine, here is how you can pitch an idea

Want To Write For Golf Monthly? – How To Pitch Us An Idea

Have you got a feature idea for Golf Monthly magazine? We welcome pitches for both print and online from writers of all backgrounds.

All feature ideas should be consistent with our current features and all ideas should be pitched towards one of the following sections: player interviews, feature ideas, instruction, equipment or other.

Subject line – Put ‘PITCH’ and a snappy description of your piece in the subject line so we can see immediately what you’re pitching.

What’s your piece? In the email body, tell us in a few short bullet points the outline of your piece and why you are the best person to write it.

Don’t double up – If we’ve just published a piece on Rory McIlroy, we probably won’t want a second one, so make sure you have read recent editions of the magazine as well as the website before pitching.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Tell us about your experience – Are you a professional writer? Used to working to tight deadlines? Been recognised for your work? Let us know in a short sentence.

Don’t send fully written pieces – We like to work closely with writers on their pieces before they are published so don’t put pen to paper until we’ve commissioned you.

All magazine pitches should be sent by email to nick.bonfield@futurenet.com and david.taylor@futurenet.com; online pitches should be sent to golfmonthly@futurenet.com

Before you submit an idea, please make sure you have read some recent editions of GolfMonthly as well as the website.

Please note that due to the number of pitches we receive we will only reply to the ones we want to commission.

