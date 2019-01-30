Golf returns this week to the Waste Management Phoenix Open, here are our favourite moments from the famous Stadium 16th hole.



Waste Management Phoenix Open 16th Hole: Memorable Moments

The 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is one of the most raucous holes in golf.

Every year, tens of thousands of fans flock around the green of the 162-yard par 3 to cheer, chant, sing and jeer.

Over the years, the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open has become a colosseum and is definitely one of the most eagerly-anticipated holes in world golf, from both a fan and player perspective.

It has also become a hole with many memories, below is a list of our favourite moments from the loudest tournament in golf.

1) Tiger Woods’ hole-in-one, 1997

Some have labelled Woods’ hole-in-one as the modern-day ‘shot that was heard around the world’. Although he didn’t win that year, his hole in one was the stand-out moment of the tournament.

2) 2013 caddie races

2013 may not have yielded a hole in one, however, it saw a number of highly entertaining caddie races, with bagmen competing to reach the green first amid cacophonous cheering. This clip was a particular highlight.

3) James Hahn Gangnam Style, 2013

2013 was not only famed for the caddies races but also the Gangnam Style dance. It was attempted by a huge number of people after the song’s release but James Hahn was one of a handful who managed to pull it off after making birdie at 16.

4) Jarrod Lyle hole-in-one, 2011

The late Jarrod Lyle produced a brilliant celebration after holing his tee shot during the second round, sending the crowd into hysteria.

5) Francesco Molinari hole-in-one, 2015

Where better to make an ace than on the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale during the tournament? 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari hit a beauty which sent the fans so crazy that they began to throw beer cans onto the course!

6) Bubba Watson, 2014

Bubba put it close on 16 before giving away a fair few pairs of Oakleys to the crowd on his way to the green. He then rolled in the putt for birdie to the delight of the Phoenix crowd.

7) Robot aces the 16th, 2016

LDRIC the robot makes a stunning hole-in-one on 16, quite possibly the most incredible that we’ve seen.

8) Justin Thomas hits it close, 2017

Justin Thomas had started the 2017 PGA Tour season on fire and putting it close on the 16th showed why there was still more to come from the young American.

9) Rahm puts on a show, 2017

Rahm played collegiate golf for the Arizona State Sun Devils and wore the No.42 jersey of the famous American football player Pat Tillman who also played for the Sun Devils.

10) Beef becomes fan favourite, 2017

Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston was adored by the American fans as he handed out gifts to his fans during the Waste Management Phoenix Open.