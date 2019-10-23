A key figure in the early beginnings of golf, we take a look at some of Macdonald's finest designs.

What Courses Has C.B. Macdonald Designed?

Often regarded as the father of American golf architecture, Macdonald was born in Canada in 1855 and at a young age sailed over to St Andrews to study. Whilst there he became gripped by the game and regularly played matches against Old Tom Morris and his son, two of the best golfers of the time.

Eventually he turned his eye to golf design often questioning why the United States couldn’t have courses as good as in the British Isles. Below we have taken a look at some of his most famous designs.

Greenbrier (Old White)

The first of three courses laid out at The Greenbrier, the Old White was opened in 1913. It has been a course to host many tournaments on the PGA Tour and currently it hosts A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.

National Golf Links of America

Macdonald’s pride and joy, the National Golf Links of America was his attempt at creating the best golf course in the United States. After several trips to the UK, he set about his mission in 1902 and was completed in 1909 to much fanfare. Many of the holes at the Long Island course are modelled upon holes from other courses around the world like St Andrews, Royal St Georges, North Berwick, and Prestwick.

Shinnecock Hills

Just down the road from the National Golf Links is another Macdonald gem, Shinnecock Hills. That being said Scottish professional Willie Davis laid out the first 12 holes and Macdonald, along with Seth Raynor, put together the remaining six. It has been tinkered with slightly over the years but it has test of time; Ben Hogan once said’ I think it is one of the finest courses I have ever played.” It now regularly hosts Major championships with the most recent being the 2018 US Open won by Brooks Koepka.

Sleepy Hollow (Upper)

Macdonald and Raynor also put together Sleepy Hollow in New York which was opened in 1911.

Other notable mentions: Chicago, Mid Ocean Club, Piping Rock, St Louis, The Creek, Yale

