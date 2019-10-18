We all know of Pinehurst No.2 but what other courses did the Scot design?

What Courses Has Donald Ross Designed?

Inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1977, Donald Ross worked with Old Tom Morris in his early years and eventually moved to the United States in 1899 looking for a new life in the New World.

He pretty much started design work immediately as within a year of securing employment at Oakley Country Club in Massachusetts, he had reworked the original design.

Then, over time Ross became more and more influential across the United States and went on to design some of the country’s most famous layouts. Let’s take a look at some.

East Lake

Home of the PGA Tour’s season ending Tour Championship, East Lake was originally laid out by Tom Bendelow but in 1913 Ross arrived to make several changes. The biggest was to make the course into two loops of nine holes and ever since then the venue has become a regular and popular feature of American golf. Who can forget Tiger Woods claiming his first win since 2013 there?

Oak Hill (East)

To many players Oak Hill is the fairest but most challenging course on their schedule so it comes as no surprise then that it has hosted Major Championships like the US Open and PGA Championship several times. It has even hosted the Ryder Cup in 1995. The course is currently under construction to make it ready for the 2023 PGA Championship.

Oakland Hills (North and South)

The South, course affectionately known as ‘The Monster’ after Ben Hogan’s 1951 US Open victory, has hosted six US Opens and a Ryder Cup.

The North made its debut six years after its older sibling in 1923, and has struggled to get out of its shadow. Regardless it is another fantastic Ross design.

Pinehurst No.2 and No.4

Ross’ finest and most famous golf offering is the No.2 no doubt. He created the course in 1907 and it seems he loved the place so much that he stayed on at the resort for nearly half a century after that. He also played a role in the design of the No.4 course but that has since been completed redesigned by Gil Hanse.

Seminole

Built in the 1920’s Seminole was believed to be the first truly outstanding course situated in the Deep South. After the course was neglected during and after the Second World War, it was restored by Dick Wilson. It has been known to be the club of the corporate elite down in Florida which may explain why it has never hosted a Major championship. However it will host the 2021 Walker Cup.

Other notable mentions: Aronimink, French Lick (Donald Ross), Whippoorwill, White Bear Yacht Club

