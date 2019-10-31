The Big Easy has turned his attention to golf design so we take a look at his best work here.

What Courses Has Ernie Els Designed?

Of course we all know about the playing exploits of the Big Easy. Four-time Major winner, former world number one, victorious in tournaments around the world, the list goes on. But what many do not know nowadays is that he has turned his attention to course design and is quickly building up a quality resume.

Below we have taken a look at some of his finest work.

Albany

The 18-holes at Albany are part of an ultra-exclusive resort that Els has played a big part of. Along with Tiger Woods, Els was one of the high-profile investors in the resort and he also helped design the course architecturally. He and his design team pulled off an incredible piece of work by transforming a flat site into one with lakes, humps, bumps and sand dune formations. Since 2015 it has hosted the Hero World Challenge which is an event hosted by Woods. The winners their are Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama, Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.

Els Club (Dubai)

Speaking in 2008, Els said of the course in Dubai; “The Els Club combines the best of all the great clubs I have played worldwide. I am really proud of what we have achieved here. Whether you are an 18 handicap or a scratch golfer, it will be a great test of golf.”

Mission Hills (Els)

Ernie Els is one of many golfing legends who have left their mark on the incredible Mission Hills resort in China. Els’ offering measures over 7,000 yards and its strength lies in how diverse and challenging the terrain is.

Wentworth (West)

Perhaps his most famous work, Els was brought in to make significant changes to the West course at Wentworth in 2009. After completed it was not devoid of criticism from many pros like Ian Poulter and Paul Casey, however after a series of alterations and some fine-tuning, Els has unquestionably got the design right. The course hosts the BMW PGA Championship each year and we have seen some exciting finishes in the last couple of years thanks to tough holes down the stretch and the fantastic 18th hole.

Other notable mentions: Els Club (Teluk Datai), Els Club Desire Coast (Ocean and Valley), Hoakelei, Oubaai, Whiskey Creek

