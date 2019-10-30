We take a look at some of the best courses Herbert Fowler has designed.

What Courses Has Herbert Fowler Designed?

Perhaps best known for his cricket career, Herbert Fowler had a big impact on the game of golf too as he would design some iconic layouts that have stood the test of time. Let’s take a look at some of them.

Aberdovey

Herbert Fowler, James Braid and Harry Colt have all left their mark on this out-and-back links that is nestled beautifully between rolling hills and the railway on one side, and the beach on the other.

Berkshire (Blue and Red)

Few courses in England offer as much variety and more scoring opportunities than the Red course at The Berkshire. With six wildly differing short holes, six par 4s and six par 5s, there is something for everyone.

A picturesque and challenging Herbert Fowler design, the subtlety of the great man’s design is evident throughout the Blue layout. Making use of the land’s natural slopes, the holes fit naturally and comfortably into the landscape.

Burnham & Berrow

Harry Colt is generally credited with the design at Burnham and Berrow but Fowler along with Hugh Alison and Alister MacKenzie had their input on the design.

Cruden Bay (Championship)

After Old Tom Morris and Archie Simpson had done work on the links at Cruden Bay, Tom Simpson and Fowler were brought in to make revisions to the design during the 1920’s. Looking out over the links from the elevated clubhouse, the duneland here looks as though it was designed for golf. This is a rugged and natural links where the golfing test has remained consistent for the past 100 years.

Royal North Devon

Originally put together by Old Tom Morris, Herbert Fowler made revisions in 1908. Covered in sea rushes and grazed upon by sheep and wild horses, it can take a couple of rounds to begin to understand the subtleties of this great links.

Although RND appears to be flat there are many undulations and run-offs to deceive and perplex. It’s often difficult to see where you’re trying to go from the tee and, on a number of occasions, the only option is to trust your swing and commit.

Saunton (East and West)

The more challenging of two wonderful links courses set in the glorious North Devon dunes, the East Course at Saunton was designed by Herbert Fowler. Flanked by tall dunes, it’s a wonderful place to play.

Fowler should also have the West affixed to his name too. In 1935 the members at Saunton decided they required a second course, so Herbert Fowler was asked to submit a design. The new course was built, but when the Second World War started in 1939 it was occupied by the military and used for training. It was then redesigned by Frank Pennink.

Walton Heath (Old and New)

Out on the Herbert Fowler designed Old Course sandy fairways protected by heather, gorse, pines and the ever-changeable wind, become fast-running in the summer. Excellent ball striking is required throughout the round if you’re to score well. The greens are large and many appear flat, but there are some subtle borrows that confuse even the best players.

The second Herbert Fowler creation here opened in 1907, three years after he had designed the Old. Originally a nine-holer, he extended it to the full 18 six years later.

Other notable mentions: Beau Desert, Blackwell, Bull Bay, Delamere Forest, East Devon, Eastward Ho!, Los Angeles (North), RAC, West Surrey

