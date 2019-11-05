What courses has the six-time Major winner designed? We take a look here.

What Courses Has Nick Faldo Designed?

Sir Nick Faldo is the greatest golfer England has ever produced thanks to his six Major titles and rise to the top of the world rankings back during his playing career.

Nowadays he has turned his attention to golf course design and already has put together a resume with some beautiful pieces of work. Below we have taken a look at some of them.

Amendoeira (Faldo)

Situated in the hotbed of golf that is the Algarve, Faldo designed one of two courses at the property. Widely thought to be the tougher and better of the two, Faldo’s layout has strategic bunkering, sand waste areas and water hazards aplenty. Speaking of the design work, Faldo once said; “You have incredible views, undulating land and any time you get natural terrain like this, it is great fun to work with.”

Ballyliffin (Old)

Situated on the Atlantic coast in County Kerry, Ballybunion Old has been presenting a considerable challenge to golfers since the links was first laid out in 1892.

Faldo and his design team were brought in to renovate the course in 2004 and completed it in 2006.

Cornelia (Prince)

Nick Faldo’s Cornelia course is an excellent challenge as it weaves its way through a vast sand dune ridge, umbrella pines and beautiful lakes. Elevated tees offer some great views too.

Emirates Faldo

Next door to the Majlis course which hosts the Dubai Desert Classic, the Faldo course at the Emirates Golf Club opened in 1996 before being redesigned by the man himself in 2005. When it re-opened in 2006, it was renamed ‘The Faldo’ and people can play during day and night thanks to the LED floodlights.

Lough Erne

Lough Erne is a superb loughside track designed by Faldo. With fantastic views over the water and the Fermanagh lakelands, the lough itself comes into play on 11 holes of this well-maintained layout.

Host of a G8 Summit in 2013, Lough Erne enjoys a superb setting, with each hole separate from the others and offering new and different challenges and vistas.

Other notable mentions: 13th Beach (Creek), Angkor, Bad Saarow, Chart Hills, Elea, Katameya Dunes (Faldo), Laguna Lang Co, Mission Hills (Faldo), Wilderness Club

