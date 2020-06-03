We take a look at some of the golf courses the five-time Major winner has designed.

What Courses Has Phil Mickelson Designed?

Phil Mickelson is another professional golfer who has moved into the course design side of the sport.

Lets take a look at some of his designs.

Mickelson National

Situated in Calgary, Canada, Mickelson National officially opened in June 2020 with the clubhouse and practice facilities still under construction. Whilst it is open to the public right now, it is believed the long-term plan is to make the course private and maybe one day host a Canadian Open.

Mickelson, when speaking about designing the golf course in an interview a few years ago, said he wanted “one designed to provide both plenty of options for amateurs to enjoy and a strong test for the world’s best players in a PGA Tour event.”

Aqua

Set in Kunming, China, this resort has an 18-hole Championship layout which opened in 2013 and the second course is also under construction at the moment.

According to the Mickelson Design website, ‘essentially flat land has been moulded into rolling terrain that presents pleasing looks and plenty of challenges.’

Whisper Rock (Lower)

Mickelson designed the ‘Lower Course’ at Whisper Rock Golf Club which opened for play in 2001.

It is said Mickelson and Gary Stephenson, another architect that formed part of the design team, created 43 different routings for the course before eventually deciding which one to use.

Mickelson Shanghai International

The par-72 layout at this Shanghai golf course measures a whopping 7,600 yards and wind off the sea also create difficulties for the golfers. The fairways are wide and the greens are large but they have subtleties to them that make scoring a challenge.

Other design work: Papago Golf Course (Practice Facility) La Jolla Country Club Chipping Area

Mickelson is also slated to be re-designing a 18-hole course in Tabanan, Bali, that will be re-launched as Trump International Golf Club.

