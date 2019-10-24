Perhaps a name better known in the United States, we take a look at the finest courses designed by Seth Raynor.

What Courses Has Seth Raynor Designed?

Often called ‘The Engineer’ thanks to his degree in Engineering and Geodesy from Princeton University, Raynor was late to the golf design game but took to it almost immediately thanks in part to his mentor C.B. Macdonald.

Originally Raynor was hired to survey the site of Macdonald’s pride and joy, the National Golf Links of America, and he was so impressed by Raynor, the pair would go on to design and build several more courses, some of which you can see below.

Fishers Island

Set on a narrow island near Long Island, Fishers Island is one of Raynor’s finest pieces of work. It is links-like in style, was opened in 1927 and is essentially all about keeping the ball in play. At just 6,566 yards off the back tees it is not long but the rough is penal as are the bunkers and plateaued greens. To be honest though when you are playing golf on a piece of land as beautiful as this, the golf is of less importance.

Greenbrier (Greenbrier and Old White)

A Macdonald and Raynor partnership, the Old White course hosts The Military Tribute at The Greenbrier each year on the PGA Tour and then Raynor went on to design the Greenbrier course at the resort. The former was finished in 1913 and the latter completed in 1924.

Monterey Peninsula (Dunes)

Raynor designed the Dunes course at Monterey Peninsula in 1926 which was completed by a partner of Alister Mackenzie, Robert Hunter. It was then remodelled in 1999 by Rees Jones and then Tom Fazio in 2016.

Shinnecock Hills

Raynor and Macdonald designed six holes at Shinnecock Hills, adding to the original design put together by Scottish professional Willie Davis.

Sleepy Hollow

Macdonald put together the design of Sleepy Hollow and testament to his trusting relationship with Raynor, he left the Princeton gradate to put the course together. The course opened for play in 1911.

Other notable mentions: Camargo, Country Club of Fairfield, Fox Chapel, Mountain Lake, Shoreacres, Southampton, Yale, Yeamans Hall

