We take a look at some of the design creations of Tiger Woods.

What Courses Has Tiger Woods Designed?

Tiger Woods may still be able to compete at the top of the game on the course but that hasn’t stopped him from moving into the design aspect of the game.

Tiger spearheads TGR Design, which is a design firm that seeks to create exceptional golf experiences, and given some of the layout below, they seem to be knocking it out of the park so far!

Bluejack National

This was Tiger’s first design in the United States and is located near Houston in Texas. Bluejack National’s gentle, rolling topography is covered with mature pines and stately hardwoods, reminiscent of the pinelands of the Carolinas and Georgia.

El Cardonal at Diamante

Tiger’s El Cardonal design is the second creation at the Diamante resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The first was designed by Davis Love III and Paul Cowley and it is called the Dunes course.

Tiger has added his layout which was inspired by the classic Golden Age courses of the west coast that Tiger played growing up.

Jack’s Bay

Situated on the Island of Eleuthera in the Bahamas, Jack’s Bay is a ten hole short course that has holes measuring from 71 yards to over 160 yards.

Payne’s Valley

Payne’s Valley was Tiger’s first public golf course design in the United States. Located near the outstanding Big Cedar Lodge, it more than holds its own compared to the other designs done by Tom Fazio and Coore-Crenshaw, which are called Buffalo Ridge Springs and Ozarks National respectively.

The course plays alongside dramatically exposed rock outcroppings, bold mountain ridges, sweeping valleys, pristine streams, and beautiful mature trees, creating a memorable backdrop for the 18-hole golf course.

Trump World Golf Club, Dubai

The championship course’s styling is said to be reminiscent of the Australian Sandbelt and showcases Tiger’s penchant for links golf. It is believed the course will make its debut in 2020.

Jupiter Island Practice Facility

When Tiger moved to Jupiter in 2010 he sought to have a world-class practice facility at his home. So he set about taking the 3.5 acre area and turning it into a facility with four unique greens and a place where he can hit all manner of shots from roughly 150-yards and in.

Other notable mentions: The Legacy Club at Diamante, Oasis Short Course at Diamante, Short Course at Pebble Beach

