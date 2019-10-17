We take a look at some of the stunning courses Tom Fazio has designed and upgraded here.

What Courses Has Tom Fazio Designed?

Born in Philadelphia, Fazio got into the golf business along with his uncle George early on in his career before eventually creating his own design firm in 1972.

The American has had a big influence on golf in the United States as he has designed courses and restored layouts across the entire country. In some states like South Carolina, Florida and Texas his craft is noticeable on countless courses.

Additionally he has also spread his wings elsewhere in the world as you can see with our first course below.

Adare Manor

Originally designed by Robert Trent Jones Sr, Adare Manor was bought by JP McManus in 2015 and he looked to rejuvenate it. He did just that bringing in Fazio to completely restore and renovate the course to an outstandingly stunning level. The golfing world took note as the Irish course was awarded the 2026 Ryder Cup.

Karsten Creek

This layout in Oklahoma was named after the founder of Ping, the late Karsten Solheim and the 110-acre lake is called Lake Louise after Solheim’s wife. Oklahoma State’s University golf team has a close relationship with the course and it has hosted NCAA events in the past too.

Lake Nona

One of the big exclusive clubs in Florida, Lake Nona is set amongst freshwater lakers, oak, pine and cypress trees and has hosted the Tavistock and Solheim Cups in the past.

PGA National

Since 2007 this Florida course has hosted the Honda Classic and as a result the famous ‘Bear Trap’ makes its appearance on our television screens. Fazio originally designed PGA National in 1981 along with his uncle George, and since then Jack Nicklaus has made modifications.

Shadow Creek

Fazio and Andy Banfield sculpted this course out of the Nevada desert which mean there are spectacular shots to be had as the mountains loom large in the background. The course shot to fame in 2018 as it was the host layout for Tiger Woods’ and Phil Mickelson’s mega match.

TPC Myrtle Beach

One player who was regularly seen at this South Carolina course was Dustin Johnson when he attended Coastal Carolina University. Speaking of the course he said; “It’s a challenging golf course, fun to play, different holes and you have to hit a lot of different shots – a mixture of those, you’ve got to hit all the clubs in your bag.”

Waterville

The course at Waterville was originally designed by Jack Mulcahy, former Masters champion Claude Harmon, and one of Ireland’s greatest golf course architects, Eddie Hackett. Fazio then renovated it back in 2006.

Other notable mentions: Dallas National, Gozzer Ranch Golf and Lake Club, Kiawah Island (River, Osprey Point), Monterey Peninsula (Dunes), National Golf Club of Canada, PGA (Wanamaker), Pine Valley Short Course, Querencia (Fazio), Sandy Lane (Country Club and Green Monkey), Santapazienza, The Summit

