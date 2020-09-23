With the implementation of the World Handicap System, we answer the question – what is a Golf Handicap Certificate?

What Is A Golf Handicap Certificate?

With the adoption of the World Handicap System, (WHS) all amateur golfers across the globe will be using the same handicapping system.

But under the new WHS, what is a golf handicap certificate?

A golf handicap certificate is a document displaying a player’s current Handicap Index, thereby confirming their playing ability.

The maximum Handicap Index under the WHS is 54 for men and women.

Some clubs or courses may have a maximum handicap limit in place, meaning they will not allow golfers who possess a Handicap Index above a certain level to play.

A Golf Handicap Certificate could then be useful for a player to be able to prove their Handicap Index is below that club’s maximum limit.

At this stage, golfers in this country must be members of an affiliated club to obtain an official handicap.

WHS calculates Handicap Index by taking an average of the best eight of a player’s 20 most recent scores.

When a new score is submitted, the Handicap Index is automatically recalculated and updated at the end of the day’s play, ready for use the following day.

Players new to golf or looking to obtain a first handicap will need to submit scorecards amounting to 54 holes.

From those, an initial Handicap Index will be provided.

This will be altered when 20 scores have been submitted to deliver a fully developed Handicap Index.

A Golf Handicap Certificate will display this Handicap Index and may also show recent scores and resulting movement of Handicap Index.

A player can obtain a Handicap Certificate from their club or from a governing body.

It can be used to prove ability and may also be required for proof of handicap at open competitions.

It can also be useful for a player when calculating Course Handicap.

The Handicap Index, in conjunction with the difficulty of a course, gives a player their Course Handicap.

Two calculations are made – Course Rating and Bogey Rating.

Course Rating is how many strokes a scratch golfer (someone with a Course Handicap of 0) should take on that course.

Bogey Rating measures playing difficulty for a bogey golfer (someone with a handicap of roughly 20 for a man and 24 for a women).

Knowing these two ratings allows WHS to determine the difficulty of the course and to produce a Slope Rating for each set of tees which allows all golfers to work out how many strokes they will receive on a particular course – Course Handicap.

The Golf Handicap Certificate is a useful document that allows a player to prove their ability and calculate their shot allowance.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram