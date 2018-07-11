Fergus Bisset looks at what makes a links golf course and the keys to playing one well.

What Is Links Golf?

For many, your author included, links golf delivers the game in its purest form.

The links is where the sport as we know it originated, and it’s where you’ll find the ultimate test of your golfing skill and mental fortitude.

It’s on a links course each July that The Open Championship is contested and the champion golfer for the year decided.

The links can be harsh and unpredictable, but also wonderfully forgiving. Links golf is golf at its best.

So what is a links golf course?

“The links” isn’t a term specific to golf courses. It is simply a strip of generally undulating, but always sandy, terrain linking the sea and the arable farmland around the edges of the British Isles.

As it often went unused, save for the odd rabbit farm, this was ideal ground for sporting pioneers on the east coast of Scotland back in the 15th and 16th centuries, as they experimented with a new stick and ball game.

It was over these narrow corridors of gorse-covered, sandy dunes that rudimentary “courses” were first carved out and golf, as we know it began.

The ground on the links is firm and sandy, populated by indigenous bent and fescue grasses that are extremely hardy.

When cut, these grasses provide an ideal playing surface that’s easily maintained.

The terrain on the links is rolling and this means there are incredible natural contours to create unique features on golf holes, without the need for any earth to be moved.

The sandy base means the ground tends to drain extremely well so links courses are rarely, if ever, unplayable due to rain.

Traditional links golf courses have simply been laid out over the natural terrain.

The holes weren’t built in the same way they are on a modern inland track.

A teeing area was selected then a suitable spot for a green.

They, and a path (or fairway) between the two, were cleared of gorse and other forms of impenetrable greenery and the grass kept short (by sheep and latterly mowers.)

Over the years the odd bunker was dug at key points. Links courses sit comfortably, rather than being forced upon the land.

The wind is almost ever-present on the links and this is one of the principal challenges to the golfer.

Playing with the wind behind, the ball can travel huge distances, bounding along the hard, sandy turf propelled by the gusts.

But when the wind is against or from the side, the challenge is rather different and a short hole on the card can become a monster.

