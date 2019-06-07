Golf Monthly editor Michael Harris fulfils a lifetime ambition and ticks off one of the game’s true bucket-list destinations

What It Was Like To Play Pebble Beach Golf Links

Pebble Beach first came into my consciousness in 1988 when I was given a copy of Tom Watson’s book Getting Up and Down as a prize at a school speech day. The cover image of the book shows Watson watching his chip from greenside rough roll towards the cup at Pebble’s 17th hole in the final round of the 1982 US Open. History tells us he holed the chip for a crucial birdie to all-but seal a dramatic win over the great Jack Nicklaus.

At the time I was aged 17 and just getting into golf. My headmaster, himself a keen golfer, thought this book might fuel my interest in the game and help me learn those all-important short-game skills. How right he was. The book became my bible and Watson’s wonderful recounting of the shot one of the most inspiring sections, both educating on technique and entertaining with the drama of the story.

As my love for the game, and in particular golf courses, grew over the next decade, so Pebble Beach established itself right up at the top of the list of courses I most wanted to play. I looked at pictures of the course, watched televised tournaments there and was left in awe when Tiger Woods played some of the finest golf of his life to win the 2000 US Open at Pebble by an incredible 15, yes 15, strokes.

In February 2002, while on honeymoon in California, I took a detour from a romantic walk with my wife along the white sands of Carmel Beach and headed up to the back of the 10th green to stand there and watch groups play to the small green perched on the edge of the rocky shoreline of Carmel Bay. I vowed one day I would come back with my clubs and play the course myself.

It would take me 14 years and two months to return, but I did – this time as part of a family holiday to California – and at 1.10pm on a perfect March spring day this year I stood on the 1st tee and prepared to embark on a round I’d been dreaming of for years. The sense of expectation I felt was huge. It ranks alongside the feeling I had playing the Old Course for the first time.

Would I play well, would the course be as spectacular in real life as it was in the photographs and on TV and what would I make at the 17th, the hole that kick-started my obsession with Pebble all those years ago?

The 1st, 2nd and 3rd are relatively straightforward, get-away even holes, although the moment you approach the 1st green you are struck by one of Pebble Beach’s biggest challenges – small, well-defended putting surfaces. The size of the greens is well documented but until you set foot on them you can’t believe just how tiny they really are. You could fit two or sometimes three Pebble greens into a typical modern, sprawling tour green.

I played in a two-ball with a charming guy in his 60s from Chicago called Dan who took a caddie, the brilliantly named ‘Sticks’, and on some greens you felt like there wasn’t enough room for us all (goodness knows what a four-ball all with caddies feels like!). Not only are the greens small, but the bunkers that surround them are tight to the surfaces and often on three sides.

Herein lies the secret to a good score – accurate iron play. Chatting to executive director of golf RJ Harper after the round, he offered his view based on 30 years at Pebble Beach.

“At 6,828 yards it’s not especially long, so keep your ball out of the ocean (there is plenty of room left or right on holes that run adjacent to the Pacific). It’s a course the higher handicapper can play bogey golf around. The better the player you are the harder it actually is to play to your handicap, as there is so little room for error with approach play.”

Harper is spot on. Shots that you think are good in the air take an extra hop (the greens were holding when I played, but can get very firm) and leave you facing a fiddly chip shot from tangly rough or a sand shot to what will almost certainly be a tight pin, with sand or even sea the other side. It’s almost always better to miss short in the throat of the green at Pebble.

Walking off the 4th tee box past the Beach Club and onto the fairway you get your first sight of the Pacific. It’s spine tingling. And, from this point, it’s time to strap yourself in for the best part of two hours for the most thrilling ride the game of golf can offer. The next seven holes cling to the shoreline, test your mettle and utterly blow your mind.

The 5th hole is a pretty par 3 overlooking Stillwater Cove, with views across to the 6th green perched on a headland across the water.