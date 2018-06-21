With millions in the bank, what do pro golfers spend their money on?

What Tour Players Splash Their Cash On

It is no secret that top level Tour Players earn bucket loads of cash, but what do they spend it on?

Here we take a look at what the world’s best spend their cash on…

Tiger Woods

Woods owns a $20m yacht named ‘Privacy’ which he bought in 2004 as a wedding present for ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The couple stayed on it on their wedding night and Woods took ownership of the vessel when she gave it back to him in their divorce settlement as it costs $2m per year just to operate. See inside Tiger’s yacht here.

Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson has his own jet, in the form of a Gulfstream V which had a sale price of $40m. Take a look inside.

Rory McIlroy

The four-time major winner recently put his stunning Florida lakeside mansion up for sale at $13m. Rory is currently worth around £110. He has also owned Ferraris including an F12 which he bought off Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter.

Dustin Johnson

The world number one apparently loves a suit. “He has probably 30 suits that each cost three, four, five thousand dollars,” DJ’s agent David Winkle told Golf.com. “Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, you name it.” He also owns a Range Rover amongst other things and is apparently building a new mansion after he ‘outgrew’ his old $4.5m one.

Tyrrell Hatton

The Englishman recently showed off his purple-wrapped Lamborghini Huracan. They cost north of £150,000, although you may want to add a bit more to get it wrapped.

Greg Norman

The Great White Shark’s superyacht trumps Tiger Woods’ comfortably. It was the biggest aluminium private luxury yacht in history when it was built and is 70 metres in length. Named ‘Aussie Rules’, Norman actually helped design it.

As well as his incredible yacht, Norman also has his own private jet.

The Aussie’s jet is a Gulfstream 500, coming in at a price of around $43.5m.