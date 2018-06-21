With millions in the bank, what do pro golfers spend their money on?
What Tour Players Splash Their Cash On
It is no secret that top level Tour Players earn bucket loads of cash, but what do they spend it on?
Here we take a look at what the world’s best spend their cash on…
Tiger Woods
Woods owns a $20m yacht named ‘Privacy’ which he bought in 2004 as a wedding present for ex-wife Elin Nordegren. The couple stayed on it on their wedding night and Woods took ownership of the vessel when she gave it back to him in their divorce settlement as it costs $2m per year just to operate. See inside Tiger’s yacht here.
Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson has his own jet, in the form of a Gulfstream V which had a sale price of $40m. Take a look inside.
Rory McIlroy
The four-time major winner recently put his stunning Florida lakeside mansion up for sale at $13m. Rory is currently worth around £110. He has also owned Ferraris including an F12 which he bought off Ryder Cup teammate Ian Poulter.
Dustin Johnson
The world number one apparently loves a suit. “He has probably 30 suits that each cost three, four, five thousand dollars,” DJ’s agent David Winkle told Golf.com. “Prada, Dolce & Gabbana, you name it.” He also owns a Range Rover amongst other things and is apparently building a new mansion after he ‘outgrew’ his old $4.5m one.
Tyrrell Hatton
The Englishman recently showed off his purple-wrapped Lamborghini Huracan. They cost north of £150,000, although you may want to add a bit more to get it wrapped.
Greg Norman
The Great White Shark’s superyacht trumps Tiger Woods’ comfortably. It was the biggest aluminium private luxury yacht in history when it was built and is 70 metres in length. Named ‘Aussie Rules’, Norman actually helped design it.
As well as his incredible yacht, Norman also has his own private jet.
The Aussie’s jet is a Gulfstream 500, coming in at a price of around $43.5m.
Lexi Thompson
The Solheim Cup star and 9-time LPGA Tour winner Lexi Thompson recently bought herself a Nissan GTR. They’re worth upwards of £80,000 and come with a top speed of 195mph.
Ian Poulter
The Englishman’s car collection is insane, and he even has his own car museum at his Florida mansion. Poults is a petrolhead with a love for Ferraris, although he did recently buy his first Porsche.
Jon Rahm
The Spanish sensation has already earned over $10m on the PGA Tour and has won another two tournaments in Europe too. He is sponsored by Mercedes so we can’t comment on whether he actually had to splash out on his Mercedes G550 V8. Still though, it’s pretty stunning. Brooks Koepka also owns a Mercedes G class.
Rickie Fowler
Fowler, like Rahm, is sponsored by Mercedes so often drives their cars and shows them off on his social media. However we do know that he does, or at least used to, own a Nissan GTR and Porsche GT3RS as seen in this image he posted on social media in 2013.
Ross Fisher
The Englishman recently posted this image of his souped-up Mercedes Benz AMG E class on Twitter. The standard models sell from £40,000 but Fisher’s looks to be a tad more luxury. Nice!