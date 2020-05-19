The pair will team up with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods, but who exactly are they?

Who Are Tom Brady And Peyton Manning?

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will team up with Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods respectively in an upcoming charity match called The Match: Champions For Charity.

This is the second time Tiger and Phil will go up against one another in a match with the first happening in 2018. $9 million was up for grabs that day whereas the upcoming match will attempt to raise money for charities and relief efforts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It will be the first time they will compete with partners. So who exactly are these partners?

Well Tom Brady and Peyton Manning are iconic players from the world of American football and the National Football League (NFL).

Both are considered to be two of the greatest quarterbacks ever thanks to many records, championships and amazing moments in the history of the sport.

Brady is 42-years old and is still playing in the NFL which is unheard of given the physical punishment at his position. His current team is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after a long and illustrious career with the New England Patriots.

With the Boston based team he won 6 Super Bowls, 3 NFL Most Valuable Player Awards and threw for more than 74,000 yards. He is widely regarded as the best quarterback ever thanks to a resume that hasn’t been equalled.

Manning is no slouch either though. He is a couple of years older than Brady and yet retired in 2015 with the Denver Broncos.

He won two Super Bowl championships, 5 MVP awards and he too broke the 71,000 yard mark for passing.

Manning’s father Archie and his brother Eli, also played in the NFL, with Eli being the man responsible for beating Brady in two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

The pair of Tom and Peyton also had a strong rivalry throughout their careers as their teams would play each other regularly.

How are their golf games?

Both Brady and Manning play golf pretty regularly and are often in the fields during pro-ams. That being said Brady, who is still playing in the NFL, has less time to do so than Manning.

Recently Brady acknowledged that his game was ‘piss poor’ and ‘pitiful’ as he has spent much of his off-season time preparing for football and learning a new playbook.

The pair who are believed to have handicaps of roughly 3.5 (Manning), and 8 (Brady), have played as a pair together which didn’t end well.

“The last time we played, we got beat by an 84-year-old and a 77-year old,” Manning admitted. “Like closed out on 15.”

