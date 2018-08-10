Woods has had a number of high-profile coaches down the years including Butch Harmon and Hank Haney

Who Coaches Tiger Woods?

Tiger Woods has famously had a number of high profile coaches down the years including Butch Harmon and Hank Haney, but who coaches him now?

Well, the 14-time major winner currently isn’t officially coached by anyone and hasn’t been since his most recent comeback this year.

That’s because he split with his most recent coach Chris Como in December 2017.

Rumours were circulating when he was spotted with Butch Harmon at the US Open in June but they were quickly quashed, and Brandel Chamblee recently said that Tiger’s close friend Notah Begay may well be giving him some swing advice.

Here we take a look at who has coached Tiger Woods through his 20+ year career…

Who Coaches Tiger Woods? – Previous coaches

Chris Como 2014 – 2017

Woods began working with Como in 2014 although he struggled with his health and injuries so could never really get the results that perhaps their partnership could have yielded.

In 2014 Woods’ best finish on the PGA Tour was T25th and his best finish in 2015 was a T10 at the Wyndham Championship. That was his final event before a 15-month layoff for more surgery on his back.

The pair stopped working together in 2017 and Woods officially announced the split in December 2017.

“Since my fusion surgery I have been working hard to relearn my own body and golf swing. I’ve done this by primarily relying on my feel and previous years of hard work with Chris. For now, I think it’s best for me to continue to do this on my own. I’m grateful to Chris Como for his past work, and I have nothing but respect for him.”

The split was very amicable, with Como telling Golf.com that he will continue to be a “close friend and resource” to Woods and that he is looking forward watching “what will be one of the most exciting sports comebacks of all time.”

Como has since got the job of director of instruction at the Dallas National Golf Club which is the home course of three-time major winner Jordan Spieth. He had previously worked at Gleneagles Country Club, also in Texas.

Some were critical of Como due to him being far too technical for Woods. Como has a Masters degree in Biomechanics and one anonymous caddie told the New York Daily News that he is “way worse than [Sean Foley], way too technical.”

Other Tour Pros he has coached include Trevor Immelman, Jamie Lovemark and Aaron Baddeley.

He was reported to charge $1,500 for half-day lessons in his role at Gleneagles Country Club.

Sean Foley 2010 – 2014

Woods and Foley began working together in 2010 at the USPGA Championship at Whistling Straits.

Foley has coached a number of Tour Pros including Justin Rose, Lee Westwood, Stephen Ames, Danny Willett, Sean O’Hair, Hunter Mahan and Seung-Yul Noh.

Foley was credited with increasing Woods’ distance as well as turning him into a fade-bias player.

Woods won nine times with Foley as his coach – once at the 2011 World Challenge plus three times in 2012 and five times in 2013, which included him returning to the world number one position.

2013 also saw him win on the PGA Tour for the final time at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational. He hasn’t won since.

The pair split in August 2014 after Woods sustained an injury.

“With my next tournament not until my World Challenge event at Isleworth in Orlando, this is the right time to end our professional relationship,” Woods said.

Foley described working with Woods as “one of the highlights of my career so far.”

He said, “It was a lifelong ambition of mine to teach the best player of all time in our sport. I am both grateful of the things we had the opportunity to learn from one another, as well as the enduring friendship we have built. I have nothing but admiration and respect for him.”