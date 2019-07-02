Who Does Butch Harmon Coach?

Here are some interesting facts about the former…

However, the two parted ways as Woods felt that Harmon’s personality and growing fame were distracting the relationship.

Prior to Tiger, Harmon had worked with Greg Norman in the early 1990s and that was when his reputation was made.

Since working with Woods, Butch Harmon has gone on to coach a host of top level players.

Phil Mickelson, Davis Love III, Fred Couples, Justin Leonard, Ernie Els and Stewart Cink are all-major winning clients of Harmon.

Today Butch Harmon boasts an incredible stable of players.

He currently coaches Jimmy Walker, Dustin Johnson, Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and Nick Watney.

He has coached Rickie Fowler since his rookie year on the PGA Tour in 2010.

Who Does Claude Harmon coach?

Sky Sports golf viewers will also be aware of Butch’s son, Claude.

The two combine to coach many of the same players.

Claude has worked with Dustin Johnson out on Tour for the last three years and also helps Brooks Keopka, Yani Tseng, Darren Clarke and Adam Scott among others.

He has also previously worked with Ernie Els.

Butch’s father, Eugene Claude Harmon was the head professional at Winged Foot Golf Club – the scene of Geoff Ogilvy’s US Open triumph.

The golfing bug was passed from one generation to the next as Butch’s brothers, Craig and Bill, are also renowned golf coaches in their own right.

Butch Harmon played in only one major golf championship himself – the 1970 US Open.

His knowledge of the swing and ability to communicate his thoughts about it have made him one of the greatest golf coaches ever.

