Who Is Cameron Smith’s Girlfriend?

We get to know Jordan Ontiveros a little better in this piece.

Australian Cameron Smith has seen a steady rise up the world golf rankings over the past couple of years with his finest career moment coming at the 2019 Presidents Cup where he played three matches and delivered 1.5 points in the narrow loss.

His girlfriend Jordan Ontiveros was also there supporting him but who exactly is she? We take a look below.

Cameron Smith is currently going out with Jordan Ontiveros who is quite the golfer herself having previously played on the Symetra Tour.

She started playing golf at the age of 6 and occasionally practices with Smith out on the course at TPC Sawgrass, as they live nearby in Jacksonville, Florida.

Ontiveros also enjoys fishing, hunting and working out too.

The pair started dating in 2016.

