She and Jason have been married for 10 years

Who Is Ellie Day?

Jason Day is one of the greatest Australian golfers in history, winning a Major, 12 PGA Tour titles and reaching the World No.1 spot, but who is his wife?

The Aussie is now settled in the USA, living near Columbus, Ohio, and lives with Ellie whom he met at a restaurant.

Ellie is from Ohio and was a waitress before she met Jason well over a decade ago when he was just 17.

They married in 2009 and now have three children – a son Dash, a daughter named Lucy and another son named Arrow, who arrived in late 2018.

She is president of the Brighter Days Foundation, which has a mission of ‘Working to meet basic needs, give hope, and support child-serving organizations in Central Ohio.’

Ellie is 33, two years older than her husband.

She likes to keep a lower profile than some other golf WAGS out there, but does have over 28,000 followers on Instagram @elliedaybdf.

She is also on Twitter, and has the mantra – ‘It’s nice to be important, but it’s more important to be nice’ – in her bio.

She describes herself as a small town Ohio girl (from Lucas, Ohio) who happens to love a guy who is good at golf.

She can often be spotted supporting Jason in various different tournaments.

Ellie was hospitalised by basketball player LeBron James after he fell onto her whilst she was spectating at an NBA game.

They were watching their favourite team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, when James tumbled into the crowd and fell on her.

She had to leave the arena on a stretcher and was taken to hospital, but luckily suffered no lasting injuries.

Ellie revealed on social media in late 2017 that she had a miscarriage.

She wrote:

“Finally on thanksgiving, I lost the baby. Initially I felt complete despair. And then I saw the baby. Fully intact. Tiny perfect head and face and arms and legs. When I saw it I felt God so much I can’t explain it. I felt seen and known. I felt so guilty for wondering if this baby was really in heaven before. This was a perfectly well-thought out, precious life formed in my belly, and it was most certainly went straight to the arms of Jesus. I was so thankful He gave me a peace and joy in the midst of the sadness. Guys we are SO incredibly and beautifully created.”