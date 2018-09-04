Phil's brother Tim is on the bag for the 2018 season, having previously been a coach and then an agent of Jon Rahm

Who Is Phil MIckelson’s Caddie?

Here we take a look at who caddies for five-time major winner Phil Mickelson.

Phil currently has his younger brother Tim on the bag for his 2018 campaign.

Tim Mickelson previously coached former world number one-ranked amateur Jon Rahm at Arizona State.

As well as being a golf coach, Tim Mickelson is also an agent.

When Rahm turned professional in 2016 Tim worked for him as his agent at Lagardere Sports until his brother asked him to be his caddie following the retirement of much celebrated caddie Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay in June 2017.

Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay

Mackay was born in England but grew up in Florida and began playing golf when he was younger at Columbus College before going on to caddie for players such as Larry Mize, Curtis Strange and Scott Simpson. He began to carry the bag for Mickelson in 1992.

The Mickelson Mackay player/caddie partnership was one of the longest in history, 25 years to be precise, and has been one of the most successful.