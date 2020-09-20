Rafa Cabrera Bello married Sofia Lundstedt in December 2017

Who Is Rafa Cabrera Bello’s Wife?

Rafa Cabrera Bello plays on the European and PGA Tours and is one of Europe’s finest players.

The Spaniard, born in Gran Canaria, has won three times on the European Tour and made his Ryder Cup debut in 2016 where he won 2.5 points from three matches.

He married his now-wife Sofia Lundstedt Cabrera Bello in December 2017 after getting engaged in September 2016 before the Ryder Cup.

Sofia Lundstedt is from Sweden and worked for the European Tour in Client Relations and Business Development.

She travels to many tournaments with her husband and enjoys playing golf too.

Before working for the tour she was as a marketing coordinator for Louis Vitton and and also worked for Dubai Golf and Ahlsell in Sweden, according to her LinkedIn page.

Sofia caddied for her husband in the Masters Par 3 Contest in 2018 where she got the chance to hit a shot:

Rafa and Sofia had their first child in August 2019, a baby girl named Alva Margareta Cabrera Lundstedt.

You can follow Sofia on Twitter @LundstedtSofia.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

Related: Rafa Cabrera Bello What’s in the bag?

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram